Bodies of 5 babies killed in Delhi hospital fire handed over to families

The bodies of five of the seven new-born babies who died in a major fire in a private Delhi hospital have been handed over to the families after autopsy, police said on Monday.

The bodies of the other two babies will be given to the parents later on Monday. Five babies were injured in the late Saturday blaze.

One of the new-borns was said to have died hours before the fire broke out.

No license

The neonatal hospital in Vivek Vihar was operating despite the expiry of its licence. It neither had qualified doctors nor clearance from the fire department.

The police have arrested Dr Naveen Khichi, the hospital's owner, and a doctor who was on duty when the tragedy occurred. The police may seek their custody for further investigation.

Health minister

Forensic teams and an inspector from the electricity department will visit the hospital on Monday to know the exact cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, Delhi health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has called a meeting of his department officials on Monday to discuss the hospital disaster.

The minister and officials will also discuss the ongoing heat wave.