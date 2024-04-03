BJP’s ‘mountain of lies’ will collapse soon: AAP after Sanjay Singh’s bail

Buoyed by the Supreme Court’s order granting bail to its MP Sanjay Singh, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday called it a “big day for democracy” and hoped its other leaders would also be out of jail and the “mountain of lies” created by the BJP would collapse in the coming days. In a joint press conference, AAP leaders claimed the Supreme Court order “exposed” that the entire liquor scam case was based on statements “extorted” from witnesses and approvers. “This is a big day for democracy in the country and a moment of happiness and hope,” Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said. “Satyameva Jayate” Atishi, also a Cabinet minister in the Delhi government, said for two years, AAP leaders have been targeted in fake cases and arrested. “In the court proceedings, two important things have come before the people — ED had no response when the Supreme Court asked where is the money trail; and that the entire case of the ED is based on approvers’ statements who were pressured to give statements against Kejriwal,” she said. Minutes after Singh got bail, Atishi in a post on X said in Hindi, “Satyameva Jayate”.

In court Singh, arrested in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam on October 4 last year, was granted bail after the Enforcement Directorate conceded that it has no objections. The Supreme Court ordered his release observing that no money has been recovered from his possession and there is no trace of it. It ordered that the AAP leader can continue with his political activities but cannot make any statements with regard to the case. It said Singh will be out on bail during the course of the entire trial and that the terms and conditions for the bail will be fixed by the special court.

Invoking Lord Hanuman Soon after Singh got the relief from the apex court, several party leaders, including Bharadwaj and Raghav Chadha, invoked lord Hanuman’s name. “Today is a very emotional day for every ordinary party worker. The happiness from the release of our lion, Sanjay Singh, cannot be expressed in words, Jai Bajrang Bali,” Chadha said in a post in X in Hindi. At the press conference, Bharadwaj said the crisis faced by the AAP has been lessened on Tuesday by Sankatmochan Hanuman ji. On Dinesh Arora’s statement Bharadwaj claimed the court pointed out that accused Dinesh Arora recorded 10 statements in which he said nothing about Singh. In his 11th statement “under pressure”, Arora said one of his men gave Rs 1 crore to Sanjay Singh’s man, Bharadwaj claimed. On the basis of one statement of Arora, Singh, who posed questions to the Centre in the Rajya Sabha, was arrested in October last year, he said. The Centre and ED had no answers to these questions of the court, the AAP leader said. “This was also pointed out by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Rouse Avenue court recently that seven statements of a witness were recorded by the ED in which he said nothing against him. After his son was arrested and put in jail, he gave a statement against him (Kejriwal),” Bharadwaj said.

