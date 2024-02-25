BJP will bring double engine govt in West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari at JNU

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday said his party is working towards bringing a "nationalist double engine government" in West Bengal and end the Mamata Banerjee government's rule in the state.

Adhikari made the remark while addressing a panel discussion on political violence in West Bengal at the Jawaharlal Nehru University here.

Speaking about the ongoing protests in the Sandeshkhali block of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, Adhikari accused the ruling All India Trinamool Congress of unleashing violence against Hindus.

"Today, Hindus in West Bengal are in danger under the TMC government. The party is changing the demography of the state by letting Bangladeshi migrants infiltrate and settle in the state. Slowly and gradually the present government will make West Bengal a part of Bangladesh," he alleged.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party is working on building a nationalist double engine government in West Bengal," he added.

The former TMC leader further criticised the alleged sexual violence against women and incidents of land grabbing in the Sandeshkhali block and said the students in JNU should raise their voice against the issue.

"JNU is a hub of critical discussions and they (students) should raise their voice against whatever is happening in West Bengal to uproot the complicit government," he said.

The unrest in Sandeshkhali stems from allegations of land encroachment and sexual assault against TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his supporters.

Protests by enraged locals continue in the area as Shahjahan has remained elusive since a mob attack on Enforcement Directorate officials on January 5. PTI

