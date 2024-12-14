BJP veteran LK Advani admitted to ICU, condition stable

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani has been admitted in the ICU of Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals here.

"LK Advani ji, former deputy prime minister of India, has been admitted to the ICU of Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals for medical management and investigations," the hospital said in a statement.

"He is under the care of Dr Vinit Suri and is currently stable," it added.

Suri is a senior consultant in the neurology department.

The hospital, however, did not disclose any information on the reason for his hospitalisation.

A source said the 96-year-old was brought to the hospital about two days ago.

He had been admitted to the same hospital earlier this year. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)