BJP offered Rs 25-crore bribe each to AAP MLAs to fell Delhi government: Kejriwal

The BJP has offered ₹25 crore each to seven Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs in a bid to bring down the Delhi government, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday (January 27).

Kejriwal posted on X that the seven MLAs, whom he did not identify, had been contacted by “them” – he did not name the Bharatya Janata Party (BJP) – and also said that he (Kejriwal) would be arrested soon.

None of the MLAs fell for the bait and they all refused to quit the AAP, he added.

Kejriwal’s claim

According to Kejriwal, the callers claimed they were in contact with 21 AAP MLAs. Each MLA was promised ₹25 crore and a BJP ticket to contest the election after the Delhi government was toppled, he said.

He claimed that attempts were being made to get him arrested in connection with an alleged liquor scam to bring down the government in Delhi, where the AAP won 62 of the 70 seats in the last elections.

BJP denies

Several conspiracies were hatched in the past nine years to topple the AAP government in Delhi but they all failed, Kejriwal said.

Refuting the allegation, Delhi BJP secretary Harish Khurana challenged AAP to name the MLAs and those who contacted them.

He said AAP was trying to shift the focus from Kejriwal skipping summons from the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the liquor scam.

