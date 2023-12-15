BJP MLAs marshalled out of Delhi Assembly after they seek CM's reply on 'deaths' of homeless people

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly on Friday, after they alleged that 203 homeless people have died in the city during the winter season so far and demanded that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speak on the issue in the House.

After the Assembly resumed post lunch, a short-duration discussion under Rule 55 commenced on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allegedly obstructing the regularisation of the sanitation workers of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri gave a notice for a calling-attention motion on the alleged death of 203 homeless people in Delhi during the ongoing winter season.

"We demand that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal provide answers on the issue in the House," Vidhuri said.

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel rejected the calling-attention motion given by Bidhuri and said he will study the matter and then take a decision. He directed that the BJP MLAs be marshalled out after they refused to back down in their demand.

Bidhuri also alleged that 12 notices were given by BJP MLAs on issues faced by the people of Delhi but not one was accepted for discussion. PTI VIT SLB RC

