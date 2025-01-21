BJP manifesto 'dangerous', will stop free education: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday described the BJP's election manifestos as "dangerous for the country" and wants to dismantle free health services and education in government schools.

In a press conference, Kejriwal accused the BJP of revealing its "true intentions" in the manifestos and warned voters against supporting the party.

"If the BJP comes to power, they will stop free education, end free health facilities and make it difficult for the poor to survive in Delhi. This is a direct attack on the welfare of the common man," he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its first poll manifesto for Delhi released last week on Friday promised Rs 2,500 monthly aid for women, Rs 21,000 for every pregnant woman, LPG cylinders at Rs 500 and also Rs 2,500 pension for senior citizens.

In its second manifesto released on Tuesday, former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur announced several ambitious schemes, including free education for needy students from kindergarten to postgraduate level in government institutions.

The manifesto also promises a financial boost for students preparing for competitive exams like the UPSC Civil Services and State PCS, offering Rs 15,000 for up to two attempts.

Targeting the saffron party for writing in its manifesto that free education will be provided to needy students in government institutes, Kejriwal alleged it implies the BJP plans to stop the facility for all students.

"BJP’s manifesto restricts free education to only “needy” students. This means parents of other students will have to run after their leaders to avail free education for their children. This is their true intention. They want to end free education for all," Kejriwal alleged.

The AAP supremo said a total of 1.8 million children currently benefit from the free education provided in the government schools under his party's governance.

BJP's scheme will end the free education being provided to these children, he alleged.

Kejriwal further claimed the BJP in its first manifesto announced plans to shut Mohalla Clinics, adding that doing so would burden families with additional expense as they would have to depend on private hospitals and schools which charge hefty amounts.

"The expense for private school fees for two children could cost up to Rs 10,000 per month. Combined with the BJP’s additional plan to curtail free healthcare services, such as Mohalla Clinics, families would face an extra Rs 5,000-Rs 7,000 monthly for basic healthcare needs. In total, this would mean an additional Rs 15,000 per month for an average household, making it nearly impossible for many families to sustain themselves in Delhi,” he said.

He argued the BJP’s proposals threaten to dismantle the financial stability of Delhi’s middle-class and economically weaker families.

Kejriwal stated that both the manifestos released by BJP are not just "dangerous" for Delhi but for the entire country adding that they are a direct reversal of the progress made in ensuring equitable access to essential services under AAP governance.

"I am glad they have honestly admitted their true intentions and motives. But anyone who reads these manifestos will be filled with anger. We have repeatedly said that in Delhi, we have made education free. We have arranged excellent education for children from poor families. Now BJP is saying that if they come to power, they will stop free education and shut down free healthcare," he said.

"These people will also stop other schemes like free electricity, water and free bus travel for women. Don't press the wrong button. Otherwise these people will make living in Delhi difficult," Kejriwal said in a social media post later.

He appealed to people not to vote for the BJP, claiming that their policies would jeopardise the future of the country and adversely impact the lives of Delhi's poor.

The BJP is yet to respond to the allegations. PTI

