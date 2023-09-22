After backlash, BJP issues show cause notice to Bidhuri over abusive speech

The BJP on Friday issued a show cause notice to its Lok Sabha member Ramesh Bidhuri for using abusive words against BSP MP Danish Ali in Parliament which has triggered national outrage.



Sources in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) say the party has sought a reply from the South Delhi MP for using words on Thursday in the Lok Sabha which Speaker Om Birla expunged.

Bidhuri’s unparliamentary outburst took place during a discussion on the Chandrayaan mission's success.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed regret for Bidhuri's remarks but the opposition sought strict action against the MP.

The video of Bidhuri's controversial references to the Muslim MP have gone viral.

Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh described Bidhuri’s remarks as an insult not just to Danish Ali but to every Indian.

(With agency inputs)