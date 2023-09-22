The Federal
After backlash, BJP issues show cause notice to Bidhuri over abusive speech
x
BJP issues show cause notice to its Lok Sabha member Ramesh Bidhuri for using abusive words against BSP MP Danish Ali. File photo

After backlash, BJP issues show cause notice to Bidhuri over abusive speech

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed regret for Bidhuri's remarks but the opposition sought strict action against the South Delhi MP

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
The Federal
22 Sep 2023 11:00 AM GMT

The BJP on Friday issued a show cause notice to its Lok Sabha member Ramesh Bidhuri for using abusive words against BSP MP Danish Ali in Parliament which has triggered national outrage.

Sources in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) say the party has sought a reply from the South Delhi MP for using words on Thursday in the Lok Sabha which Speaker Om Birla expunged.

Bidhuri’s unparliamentary outburst took place during a discussion on the Chandrayaan mission's success.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed regret for Bidhuri's remarks but the opposition sought strict action against the MP.

The video of Bidhuri's controversial references to the Muslim MP have gone viral.

Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh described Bidhuri’s remarks as an insult not just to Danish Ali but to every Indian.

(With agency inputs)


BJPRamesh BidhuriDanish Ali
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X