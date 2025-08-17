'Bhau' gang claims responsibility for firing at Elvish Yadav's home; who are they?

The ‘Bhau’ gang has publicly taken responsibility for the recent firing outside the Gurugram residence of TouTuber Elvish Yadav on Sunday (August 17) morning. Gangsters Himanshu Bhau and Neeraj Faridpuria, who are based abroad, have claimed responsibility for the firing in a social media post.

The post, which carries a two-gun image and headlined "BHAU GANG SINCE 2020", stated that the YouTuber's house was attacked as he has been promoting illegal betting apps that has “destroyed many households”.

Bhau gang

"Today, the firing at Elvish Yadav's house was carried out by Neeraj Faridpur and Bhau Ritoliya. This is our introduction. Anyone promoting betting should be warned – calls or bullets can come their way [sic]," the post read.

Earlier this week, a gangster reportedly affiliated with the Himanshu Bhau gang declared that they were behind the fatal shooting of a close associate of Haryanvi pop singer Rahul Yadav, popularly known as Fazilpuria. The accused, Sunil Sardhaniya – believed to be operating from overseas – admitted his involvement through a social media post.

Active since 2020, the Himanshu Bhau gang is a criminal syndicate operating across the Delhi-NCR region. Under the leadership of gangster Himanshu Bhau, the group has been linked to many cases of extortion, intimidation, and violent offenses.

Also read: Data shows drop in Delhi crime rate; here’s what cops attribute it to

Their trademark slogan, “Bhau Gang Since 2020,” frequently appears at crime scenes, which is aimed at instilling fear among their victims.

Firing at Elvish’s residence

The police said that early this morning between 5.30 am and 6 am today, three men on bikes opened fire at Elvish Yadav’s residence in Noida’s Sector 57, spraying over two dozen rounds before fleeing.

Bullets hit the ground and first floors of the house, but no injuries were reported. Yadav, who is currently outside Haryana, was not at home at that time; his caretaker and family members inside escaped unharmed.

Sandeep Kumar, PRO Gurugram police told the media that three masked miscreants opened fire outside the residence of YouTuber and Big Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav in Gurugram's Sector 57.

“The incident took place at around 5.30 am. More than a dozen rounds were fired. Elvish Yadav was not at his residence at the time of the firing," Kumar added.

Investigation on

Police swiftly reached the scene, gathered forensic evidence, and have started reviewing CCTV footage from the area. Officials said that a detailed investigation will proceed once the family files a formal complaint.

According to Yadav's father, Avtar Yadav, he had not received any threats prior to the incident. Three masked men on a motorcycle started firing at the house, he said, adding that one was sitting on the bike, while the other two stepped down and opened fire at the house.

Also read: Delhi called 'crime capital' under your watch: Kejriwal's letter to Shah

"They fired around 25 to 30 rounds and fled the scene. Elvish did not receive any threats before the incident. He is currently out of the city for his work," the YouTuber's father said.

Controversial figure

Elvish Yadav, 27, rose to prominence as a YouTuber, after which he won the Bigg Boss OTT 2 in 2023. He has a huge online fan base and has featured in several music videos and films.

This social media influencer is not new to controversies.

In a high-profile case last year, the Noida Police arrested him for allegedly using snake venom as a recreational drug at rave parties. Authorities claimed that cobra venom was being supplied for consumption, with Yadav allegedly playing a key role in organising the events. Though he was later granted bail, legal proceedings in the case are still ongoing.