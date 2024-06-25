Atishi's hunger strike over water scarcity has ended after hospitalisation: AAP

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Delhi Water Minister Atishi ended her indefinite fast over the water scarcity in the national capital after she was hospitalised early Tuesday, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said.

At a press conference here, Singh said Atishi's health deteriorated after being on fast for nearly five days. Her blood sugar level dropped to 36 mg/dL and she was admitted to the LNJP Hospital around 3.45 am, he added.

The MP said doctors insisted on her hospitalisation and even warned that her life could be in peril.

Atishi is now admitted to the ICU and tests are being conducted, so the indefinite hunger strike has been stopped, he said.

The AAP MP said he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide Delhi with its rightful share of water from Haryana. The issue will also be raised by AAP and its political allies, he added.

In the last three weeks, Delhi's share in the Yamuna was reduced by Haryana by 100 MGD. However, it has started increasing over the last two days and the shortfall is only 90 MGD now, he said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)