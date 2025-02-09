AAP leader Atishi resigns as Delhi CM

A day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faced a crushing defeat in the Delhi assembly polls, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi handed over her resignation to Lt governor V K Saxena on Sunday. (February 9)

Atishi, who retained her Kalkaji seat, handed over her resignation to Saxena at Raj Niwas, officials said.

The BJP returned to power in Delhi after more than 26 years, winning 48 of the 70 assembly seats. The AAP won 22 seats while the Congress drew a blank in the polls held on February 5.

The BJP is expected to stake claim to power next week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from a foreign visit, party leaders said.

One of the contenders for the Delhi CM's post is Parvesh Verma, whose political currency skyrocketed with his stupendous victory over AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal by 4,089 votes, positioning him as a potential claimant to the top post in the upcoming BJP government.

Atishi took oath as chief minister in September last year after AAP convenor and her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal resigned from the post amid corruption allegations against him.

