Atishi: ED officials relaxed in living room of Kejriwal's personal secretary during 'raid'

Enforcement Directorate officials who supposedly raided Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide simply sat in the living room of his house and didn’t do any search, Delhi minister Atishi said on Wednesday (February 7).

The officials did not search any room in Bibhav Kumar’s house and did not look for any documents, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi told the media.

They did not even care to explain why they had gone to his house, she said.

Alleged irregularities

News reports on Tuesday reported that the raids were done in connection with "irregularities" in a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) tendering process.

The 'panchnama' document showed that the ED team took with it just two Gmail account downloads and three family phones from Kumar's house, Atishi said.

The AAP leader said the ED action was aimed at crushing Kejriwal because he was the only one “who openly challenges the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

ED searches

About 10-12 premises in the national capital were covered by the ED as part of the raids carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Besides Bibhav Kumar, the office of AAP treasurer ND Gupta, and the houses of former DJB member Shalabh Kumar, a chartered accountant and some others linked to the AAP were covered by the officials.