As Kejriwal skips ED summons, BJP takes a jibe, says he can do vipassana in jail

With Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal skipping the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons over the alleged liquor scam, BJP’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra took a dig at him, stating Kejriwal can do vipassana in jail as well.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Patra said, “When the ED summoned Kejriwal on November 2, he wrote a letter saying that he had some governance and official commitments ahead of Diwali. He also said he had to go to Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh for election campaign. AAP got fewer votes than NOTA.”



“Now, he has again written a letter in which he said he received the ED summons just before his departure for his meditation which is widely published. So someday Kejriwalji will go for election campaign, someday he will go for meditation. But he will never be accountable,” he added.



Launching a scathing attack on the Delhi chief minister, Patra said, “Kusashana and Vipassana can't go hand in hand. If you have done kusashana, then you will have to face jail-asana. And we are not saying this, your ministers are saying this. They have conducted a referendum on whether the government will be run from Tihar after your arrest. They are so confident.” He said Kejriwal can do vipassana in jail also, as there are provisions to facilitate the same.



Earlier, Kejriwal responded to the ED summons and said he had nothing to hide. “I am ready to accept every legal summons. This summons of ED is also illegal like the previous ones. ED’s summons are politically motivated. They should be withdrawn. I lived my life with honesty and transparency. I have nothing to hide,” Kejriwal said.

