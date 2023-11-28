Arvind Kejriwal summoned in code of conduct violation case

Panaji, Nov 28 (PTI) A court in Goa on Tuesday issued a summons to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal in an alleged case of violation of the model code of conduct, asking him to remain present on November 29.

The local unit of the Aam Aadmi Party said it had received the summons but was not aware of the details of the criminal case against the Delhi chief minister.

As per court sources, the case is registered under the Representation of the People Act and section 171 (E) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) dealing with bribery.

The Judicial Magistrate First Class at Mapusa issued the summons.

AAP Goa chief Amit Palekar said they received the summons on Tuesday, only a day before Kejriwal is supposed to appear before the court.

“It looks like the charge sheet was filed in 2018. We do not know the details of the case,” he said.

Palekar, who is also a lawyer, said he will appear in the court on Kejriwal's behalf on Wednesday. “We will get documents and then take a call on whether to challenge the proceedings in a higher court,” he said.

AAP contested Goa assembly elections in 2017 and 2022. It drew a blank in 2017 while in 2022 it won two seats. PTI

