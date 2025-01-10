Kejriwal assures financial assistance for RWAs to hire security guards

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in a poll promise on Friday said the RWAs will be provided financial assistance to hire private security guards after his party returns to power in Delhi.

Making the announcement in a press conference, Kejriwal said the guidelines for the amount for the financial assistance and number of guards to be hired will be laid down later.

Slamming the BJP on the occasion, he charged that the party did not care for the wellbeing of the residents of Delhi because of which they were not in power for 27 years.

He asserted that the AAP cared for the people of Delhi and that's why they announced financial assistance for the Resident Welfare Associations to help people ensure better security in their neighbourhood by hiring private security guards.

The elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly are scheduled on February 5. Results will be announced after the counting of votes on February 8. PTI

