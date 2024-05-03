The Federal
Amit Shah fake video case: Congress member Arun Reddy arrested by Delhi police
x
Delhi Police apprehended Arun Reddy, responsible for managing the 'Spirit of Congress' X account, in the case involving the alleged doctoring of a video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah | File photo

Amit Shah fake video case: Congress member Arun Reddy arrested by Delhi police

Agencies
3 May 2024 2:19 PM GMT  (Updated:2024-05-03 14:19:25)

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Friday arrested a Congress member for allegedly uploading and circulating a fake video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, an official said here.

Arun Reddy handles the 'Spirit of Congress' account on 'X', the official said.

The Delhi Police Special Cell earlier registered an FIR after the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), filed a complaint about the doctored video of Shah where his statements indicating a commitment to abolish quota for Muslims on religious grounds in Telangana were changed to make it seem that he was advocating scrapping of all reservations. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)
DelhiDeepfake
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X