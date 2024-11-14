Amanatullah Khan's bail in Delhi Waqf matter exposes Modi's 'false case': AAP

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s bail in the Delhi Waqf case has revealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “false case,” senior leader Sanjay Singh said on Thursday (November 14).

A Delhi court on Thursday issued an order for the release of Khan in a money-laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board while refusing to take cognisance of a charge sheet filed against him.

'Weapon of the BJP'

"The money-laundering case has become a drama and a weapon of the BJP. I repeatedly tell Prime Minister Modi that if he is so full of anger, resentment and hatred, then he should make us stand at a crossroads and have us shot," Singh said in a statement.

He also claimed that the probe agencies had lost all credibility.

"Bail to Amanat. Once again, Modi's false case has been exposed. Modi ji tried all his tricks but could not eliminate Arvind Kejriwal and AAP," Singh had earlier said in Hindi on X.

Bound to happen

Echoing his colleague, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said this was bound to happen.

"All AAP leaders are out now. The truth cannot be defeated and we are going to contest the Delhi elections with full strength," he said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 2 arrested Khan as part of a money-laundering investigation against him and some others linked to him.

He was taken into custody under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act after the central agency conducted a search of his residence in Delhi's Okhla area.

The money-laundering case against the 50-year-old legislator stems from two FIRs -- one by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the "irregularities" in the Waqf Board and a disproportionate assets case registered by the Delhi Anti Corruption Branch.

The ED on October 29 filed a 110-page first supplementary prosecution complaint (ED's equivalent of a charge sheet), claiming Khan laundered money that was allegedly generated through corruption in the Delhi Waqf Board.

(With agency inputs)