Air India Express pilot joins probe in IGI Airport assault case

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) The off-duty Air India Express pilot accused of assaulting a passenger at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here has joined the investigation and is being questioned by the Delhi Police, an official said on Monday.

Captain Virendra Sejwal appeared before the investigating officer and cooperated with the probe, police said, adding that his replies were being examined in light of the available evidence.

"If the investigating officer is not satisfied with his explanation, he may be arrested in the assault case," a police source said.

A senior police officer said the investigation is being carried out strictly on merit and based on the evidence collected so far. "Whatever information can be shared without hampering the process and outcome of the investigation will be made public," a senior police officer said.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had recorded the detailed statement of the complainant, Ankit Dewan, and begun collecting material evidence in connection with the alleged assault by the pilot at Terminal 1 of the airport.

Police said Dewan was called to record his statement, collect evidence and undergo a medical examination. Further recording of statements of all relevant individuals and examination of material evidence are continuing, officials said.

CCTV footage from multiple cameras installed in and around the security area of Terminal 1 is being collected and scrutinised to reconstruct the sequence of events, the police added.

"The investigation is at a preliminary stage. CCTV footage from the terminal is being examined and other relevant evidence is being gathered," an officer had earlier said, adding that the accused would be questioned in due course.

An FIR has been registered under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following a complaint lodged by Dewan via email.

The case pertains to an alleged incident on December 19 near the security checkpoint of Terminal 1, where Dewan claimed he was physically assaulted by Sejwal, who was off duty at the time and travelling as a passenger.

According to the complainant, the altercation began after he objected to some airline staff allegedly jumping the queue at the security checkpoint. Dewan alleged that the pilot abused and assaulted him in public view, causing injuries and traumatising his seven-year-old daughter, who witnessed the incident.

In a subsequent statement, Dewan said a CT scan had confirmed a displaced fracture of his left nasal bone.

Air India Express has said it is aware of the incident involving one of its employees and that the pilot, who was travelling on another airline at the time, has been removed from official duties with immediate effect pending an internal inquiry. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)