Crossing Rs 4-5L a night: AI Impact Summit sends Delhi luxury-hotel fares soaring

The India AI Impact Summit 2026, set to begin on February 16, has triggered a sharp surge in luxury hotel prices across Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), as global demand for premium accommodation spikes ahead of the event.

Global summit propels demand

The summit, headlined by tech leaders such as Google CEO Sundar Pichai and OpenAI founder Sam Altman, has already recorded around 35,000 registrations. With participants expected from across the world, demand for high-end hotels has risen dramatically, particularly in central Delhi and key business districts.

Several luxury properties have increased tariffs between two to 10 times during the summit, the first such event to be held in the Global South. For example, a room at The Leela Palace, which costs around Rs 2.5 lakh a night on February 12, is priced at nearly Rs 5 lakh during the summit dates, underlining the scale of the spike.

Prices spike across categories

The trend is visible across multiple five-star hotels. According to travel portal ixigo, a room at The Imperial in Connaught Place on February 17 is priced at over Rs 2.4 lakh a night, while Radisson Blu is charging around Rs 1.1 lakh on the same date. In some ultra-luxury categories, prices have been found to be crossing Rs 4-5 lakh per night.

According to one report by Moneycontrol, booking rooms on the summit dates at The Oberoi, could see one paying up to Rs 5 lakh. They can reserve the rooms for at least two nights.

Industry captain confirms trend

Commenting on the trend, ixigo Group CEO Aloke Bajpai said in a post on X. “The India AI Impact Summit has surely impacted hotel rates in Delhi NCR. Several five-star hotels in Delhi are going at ₹1 lakh-plus per night between February 16 and 20.”

Around 500 leading figures from the global AI ecosystem, including innovators, researchers and chief technology officers, are expected to attend the summit, further intensifying pressure on the national capital's luxury hospitality landscape.