Ahead of Assembly polls, PM Modi to launch several infra projects in Delhi today

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Hours before the launch of several infrastructure projects, including in the housing and the education sectors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said these initiatives reflected his government's unwavering commitment to nurturing future generations by empowering them with knowledge, innovation and opportunities.

It is an important day for Delhi's development, he said in a series of posts on X.

A home is where dreams take root, Modi said ahead of the scheduled inauguration of 1,675 flats meant for slumdwellers. "We are committed to ensuring proper housing for every Indian." He added, "During today's programme, 1,675 newly-constructed flats under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project will be inaugurated. This will ensure better and healthier living for several people." The new Type-2 quarters at Sarojini Nagar will benefit hardworking government employees, he said, adding that their dedication marked a great contribution to the national progress.

The prime minister said the launch of infrastructure projects in the education sector, including laying the foundation stone of a college named after Veer Savarkar, would help strengthen academic infrastructure and provide world-class learning environments for students.

"Delhi has made a mark as a hub for education, drawing students from all over India," he said.

"These endeavours reflect our unwavering commitment to nurturing future generations by empowering them with knowledge, innovation and opportunities in an environment that inspires growth and learning," the prime minister added.

Modi's push for infrastructure projects in the national capital comes amid the rising political temperature ahead of assembly polls in the city, expected to be held next month.

The BJP is pulling out all the stops to end AAP's hold on power in the city since 2013, except for a brief period when Delhi was under President's rule. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)