Delhi: AAP slams BJP over artificial rain, warns of protest

New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday hit out at the BJP and the central government over the issue of artificial rain and alleged political obstruction in the city's pollution-control measures.

There was no immediate response available from the Delhi government or the BJP over the allegations.

Speaking at a press conference, Bharadwaj said, "We had proposed artificial rain in November-December to reduce severe winter pollution but the BJP and central government mocked the idea and denied permission. Now, when Rekha Gupta said they would do artificial rain in June, nothing happened. This is a joke on the people of Delhi."

Criticising the timing of the current artificial rain plan, Bharadwaj added, "Artificial rain should be conducted during the high-pollution winter months. Doing it now serves no purpose. When it rains naturally, they will claim credit saying they made it happen."

Referring to the upcoming protest announced by the Aam Aadmi Party at Jantar Mantar on June 29, Bharadwaj warned the Delhi Police against any mishandling.

"If something goes wrong at Jantar Mantar, Delhi Police will be responsible. There are clear court rulings that people have a right to protest peacefully at Jantar Mantar," he said.

Responding to an FIR filed against him by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), Bharadwaj drew comparisons with delays in central government projects.

"The Rani Laxmi Pool project took over 20 years. The Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train, promised by 2023, will now be completed by 2033 and at double the cost. If delays are a crime, then BJP and central ministers must also be held accountable. If we are to be the first scapegoats, we are ready but justice must be equal." The press conference comes amidst rising political tension between AAP and BJP in the capital, with issues of governance, accountability, and rights to protest taking centre stage. PTI

