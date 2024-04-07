AAP leaders hold collective fast to protest Delhi CM Kejriwal’s arrest

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday launched a country-wide mass fasting in protest against the arrest of its national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi liquor policy case.

Many senior AAP leaders, including Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, Deputy Speaker Rakhi Bila, ministers Atishi, Gopal Rai and Imran Hussain attended the day-long 'Samuhik Upwas' at Jantar Mantar in the national capital from 11 am.

AAP leader Gopal Rai also urged well-wishers and supporters of Kejriwal across the country to participate in the fast.

“People can observe the fast at their homes and support the Delhi chief minister,” he said.

He alleged that Kejriwal's arrest by the ED was part of the BJP's conspiracy to finish the AAP.

The AAP on its X page, also urged people to post photographs of them fasting on the kejriwalkoaashirvad.com website.

The Delhi chief minister, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21, is currently lodged in Tihar Jail and will be in judicial custody till April 15.

Protests abroad

Similar protests were being held in other states as well as by Indians abroad, including at Harvard Square in Boston, the Hollywood Sign in Los Angeles, outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC, in New York Times Square and Toronto, London and Melbourne among others, party leaders said.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in AAP-ruled Punjab joined a collective fast at freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's village Khatkar Kalan, they said.