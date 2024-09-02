AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan: ED team at my house to arrest me

Delhi AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on Monday morning (September 2) claimed that an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team had reached his house to arrest him.

Khan took to his X (formerly Twitter) to post a video and captioned it, "Just now early in the morning, at the behest of the dictator, his puppet ED has reached my house, the dictator is leaving no stone unturned in harassing me and AAP leaders. Is it a crime to serve the people honestly? How long will this dictatorship last? (sic)."

On its official X handle, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the BJP of harassing its leaders through ED.

"BJP's ED reached AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's house early this morning to raid it. Like other AAP leaders, there is no evidence against @KhanAmanatullah ji as well but BJP's ED only wants to harass AAP leaders by showing hooliganism. No matter how much the BJP tries, they cannot break the morale of the Aam Aadmi Party and its leaders (sic)," the party wrote.

In the video, Khan said in Hindi that the ED team reached his house at 7 am and claimed for the past two years they had been filing "fake cases" against him.

"It is 7 AM right now. ED has come to my residence to arrest me in the name of a search warrant. My mother-in-law has been diagnosed with cancer. She had an operation four days ago. She is also at my house. I have written to them (ED) and I have replied to every notice. Their only motive is to arrest me and stop our work. For the last two years, these people have been harassing me, and filing fake cases against me. Every day, they are creating some or the other problem for not only me but my entire party. We are neither going to bow down to them nor are we going to be afraid of them, they will send us to jail. I am hopeful that the way we got justice in the court earlier, this time too we will get justice."