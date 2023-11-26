AAP govt announces ‘Ambedkar Fellowship for Political Change’ for youngsters

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced the "Ambedkar Fellowship for Political Change" on Sunday to involve youngsters in the country's decision-making processes.

The selected fellows will be engaged in field campaigns, media and communications, and research and data analysis. The fellowship will be for 11 months and the location will be on a hybrid basis, according to an official statement.

"The AAP is the fastest-growing party in the history of India because it is a party of honest and educated people. No matter where you live in the country, if you have the zeal to change Indian politics and make India the number one country in the world, this fellowship programme is a golden opportunity for you," Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of the party, said.

Fresh graduates or young professionals from diverse backgrounds, who have a keen interest in research, media and communications and are less than 40 years of age, are eligible to apply for the fellowship.

On its official handle on X, the party said: "The AAP is launching one of its kind initiative 'Ambedkar Fellowship for Political Change'. With the launch of this fellowship programme, we are inviting political enthusiasts who have a burning passion for politics and wish to bring reform to the country." Over the 11-month period, the fellows will get hands-on experience working with senior leaders and professionals and will be part of the political process (ringside view of election campaigning). After a probationary period of three months, they will receive a stipend. They will be selected through a two-stage process -- application screening and interview.

The list of those selected will be released on December 25. The joining process for the first group of candidates will start on January 2, the statement said. PTI

