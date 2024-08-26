AAP demands LG Saxena's resignation for 'approving' tree felling in Delhi Ridge

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) AAP on Monday demanded Lt Governor VK Saxena's resignation for allegedly approving the felling of 1,100 trees in Delhi's Ridge area.

There was no immediate reaction from the Lt Governor's Office.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the affidavit filed by the contractor involved in the project showed that the permission to fell the trees was issued by the lieutenant governor.

"The affidavit filed by the contractor says that in an email received from the DDA (Delhi Development Authority), he was told that permission to remove the trees that obstructed the right of way had been granted by the lieutenant governor," he claimed.

Bharadwaj said the email had "exposed" the lieutenant governor.

"He should immediately tender his resignation. I challenge him to come clean," the minister added. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)