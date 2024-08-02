AAP blasts BJP over silence over twin deaths in flooded Delhi drain

Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday hit out at the BJP over its silence over the deaths of a woman and her child after they fell into a waterlogged drain in the city.

The AAP also demanded financial support for the family and action against officials whose callousness led to the tragedy.

‘BJP’s double standards’

AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai accused the BJP of having "double standards".

"Initially when the incident happened, BJP spokesperson went to the spot and claimed that it was a PWD drain. But ever since it became clear that the drain belongs to DDA, they have maintained silence,” he said.

Lt Governor VK Saxena is the chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

First scream, then silence

"Why is BJP silent now? They have double standards," Rai told the media.

The DDA claimed that a major portion of the drain, where the tragedy struck, had been handed over to the AAP-controlled Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Tanuja and her three-year-old son Priyansh slipped and fell into a waterlogged under-construction drain on Wednesday amid heavy rains near Khoda Colony in Ghazipur.

AAP seeks compensation

The two were returning from a weekly market when the tragedy took place.

Asserting that the Delhi government, despite having "zero power" fulfils its responsibilities, Rai said the BJP only wants complete power but does not want to do anything for the people.

"We demand that the family of the deceased mother-son be provided financial support. The Lt Governor should take action against officials responsible for the mishap," he added.