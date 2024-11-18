‘A tragic, choking death-trap’: Historian appalled at alarming levels of pollution in Delhi

Air quality in Delhi has deteriorated to alarming levels, making it the second-most polluted city in India with areas like Dwarka, Mundka and Najafgarh recording a maximum AQI of 500 on Monday afternoon.

Following his arrival in Delhi on Monday, noted historian William Dalrymple expressed shock at the gravity of the situation. “Just arrived back in Delhi to find the city embalmed in an all-enveloping burial shroud of pollution. Even at 2 pm, it’s impossible to see 100m across the runway,” he tweeted.

“I've never seen anything like this in forty years of living here. What a fate for the City of Djinns—still, at its best the most fascinating of cities, but currently a tragic, choking death-trap,” Dalrymple said as he reflected on his four decades in the city.



Also read: Interactive | Air quality levels: How many 'cigarettes' do Indians 'smoke'?





Just arrived back in Delhi to find the city embalmed in an all-enveloping burial shroud of pollution. Even at 2pm impossible to see 100m across the runway.

I've never seen anything like this in forty years of living here. What a fate for the City of Djinns- still, at its best the… pic.twitter.com/F0l8SRJWTw — William Dalrymple (@DalrympleWill) November 18, 2024

Pushpinder Singh, a podcaster, said that people have been told for years that Delhi's pollution is because of the stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana. “I have been checking the AQI on CPCB's website and here is how it looks like right now. Can any expert explain why Punjab/Haryana has cleaner air than Delhi?”

Air quality in severe category

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) soared to a season-high of 484 on Monday, placing it in the “severe” category. By 2 pm, the AQI worsened further and it was recorded at 491, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Data from 37 out of 40 monitoring stations revealed that four stations — Dwarka Sector 8, Najafgarh, Nehru Nagar and Mundka — reported AQI levels at the maximum of 500, according to the SAMEER app, which provides hourly updates on the National AQI.

According to the CPCB, this level of air quality poses significant risks to healthy individuals and severely impacts those with pre-existing conditions.



Also read: SC slams Delhi govt for ‘delaying’ GRAP-4 measures; says curbs will stay till court orders

Four cities recorded AQI in the “severe” category, with Bahadurgarh in Haryana leading at 445, followed by Delhi (441), Bhiwani in Haryana (415), and Bikaner in Rajasthan (404).

In response to the deteriorating air quality, authorities have imposed stringent measures: construction and demolition activities have been banned, mining operations suspended, and daily water sprinkling on major roads mandated. The Delhi government asked all schools to discontinue physical classes for all students, except those in classes 10 and 12, from Monday.