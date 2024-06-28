3 killed, 6 injured in roof collapse at Delhi airport; flight departure suspended at Terminal 1

Three people were killed and six were injured after a portion of the roof of the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed on cars, including taxis, amid heavy rain early on Friday (June 28).

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said a search operation was conducted to make sure no one was trapped in the damaged vehicles.

Three fire-tenders were sent to the airport after a call about the incident was received by the DFS around 5:30 am.



Besides the roof sheet, the support beams collapsed, damaging the cars parked in the pick-up and drop area of the terminal, the officials said.

The injured persons were admitted to Medanta Hospital near the airport. One of the injured succumbed during treatment, they said.

One of the injured persons was rescued from a car on which an iron beam had fallen, the officials said.

Flight departures at Terminal 1 suspended till 2 pm



The sources said flight departures at T1, which has only domestic flight operations, have been suspended till 2 pm and the airport operator is looking to temporarily shift operations from T1 to T2 and T3.

Passengers who were already inside the terminal boarded their flights.

The departures were completely suspended around 7:30 am. Flight arrivals have not been impacted, the sources said.

"Due to heavy rain since early this morning, a portion of the canopy at the old departure forecourt of the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed around 5 am. There are injuries reported and emergency personnel are working to provide all necessary assistance and medical aid to those affected," a Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) spokesperson said in a statement.

As a result of this incident, the spokesperson said, all departures from Terminal 1 are temporarily suspended and check-in counters have been closed as a safety measure.

"We sincerely regret this disruption and apologize for any inconvenience caused." the spokesperson said.

In a post on X, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said that he is personally monitoring the situation and the injured people have been shifted to hospital.



"Personally monitoring the roof collapse incident at T1 Delhi Airport. First responders are working at site. Also advised the airlines to assist all affected passengers at T1. The injured have been evacuated to hospital. Rescue operations are still ongoing," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)