5 ‘Bangladeshis’ detained for trying to enter Red Fort

Five Bangladeshi nationals were reportedly detained near the Red Fort in Delhi for allegedly trying to “forcibly” enter the premises on Monday (August 4).

Delhi Police detained the people they claimed were “illegal immigrants” after they allegedly attempted to force their way into the high-security area of the Red Fort.

The Red Fort is a high-security area, especially in the days leading up to Independence Day (August 15), when the prime minister addresses the nation from its ramparts. The historic fort remains closed to the public from July 15 to August 15 for security reasons, and any unauthorized entry is considered a serious security breach.

Detainees are labourers

However, the police have not reported finding any suspicious materials or activities during their questioning of the detained individuals.

The individuals, aged between 20 and 25 and reportedly working as labourers, are currently being interrogated and processed for deportation back to Bangladesh. During identity check, they reportedly presented Aadhaar cards, which were found to be fake. They reportedly had documents that linked them to Bangladesh.

While several BJP-ruled states have detained and deported scores of people they claim to be Bangladeshis, many have been found to be Bengalis from West Bengal. The Trinamool Congress government has been strongly protesting against bona-fide citizens from the state being branded as “Bangladeshis” and unduly harassed in other parts of the country.