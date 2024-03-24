4-year-old raped in Delhi by tuition teacher's brother; protesters vandalise vehicles

The news of the alleged rape of a four-year-old girl by the 34-year-old brother of her tuition teacher in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar sparked protests in the area on Sunday, March 24.

As protestors vandalised vehicles, Delhi DCP East Apoorva Gupta rushed to the spot and dispelled rumours that the child was critical.

DCP East Apoorva Gupta told the media that rumours are being spread that the girl's health is critical but this isn't true. Her condition is normal, she added.

"All legal proceedings are going on, medical has been done and she is talking well to the counsellor," she added and appealed to the people to not get into false information which is being spread by a few with "whatsoever intent".

Case of child rape

"Last night (Saturday), a case of rape involving a four-year-old girl surfaced in the Mandawali police station. The police registered a case under appropriate sections and arrested the suspect on the same day," she said in a statement.

There are many false messages and rumours circulating on social media about this case, she said.

"The girl is absolutely fine. She was sent to AIIMS because the One Stop Centre for children there provides better facilities compared to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital," said the DCP, adding that the girl's parents are with her.

Inflammatory messages on WhatsApp

They said an FIR has been registered the accused arrested. They also said inflammatory messages about the case are being circulated through WhatsApp to spoil the atmosphere, and urged people to maintain peace.

The victim's family members and scores of other people gathered outside the house of the accused in protest, demanding strict action against him. They vandalised some vehicles over rumours that no action was being taken.

Security has been beefed up in the area with the deployment of police and paramilitary forces.

Additional Commissioner of Police (eastern range) Sagar Singh Kalsi told PTI-Videos, "We have arrested the accused and detained some of his family members. Some locals vandalised a few vehicles after they received some messages that no arrest has been made so far. Police force deployment has been made, no one will be allowed to breach law and order."

The girl is out of danger, he said.

Sources said that after the alleged incident, the girl was crying and told her parents that while the teacher was away, his brother raped her at the tuition centre and also threatened her of dire consequences if she reveals the matter to anyone.

(With inputs from agencies)