29 injured as temporary structure collapses at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) At least 29 people were injured after a temporary structure erected at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in south Delhi collapsed here on Sunday morning, officials said. No casualties have been reported so far.

Most of the injured were workers who were working under the temporary tents when it collapsed at 11 am, a police official said.

Eighteen of the injured have been admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre and 11 at Safdarjung Hospital, he said. One of the injured admitted at AIIMS had to undergo a surgery, police said.

A Delhi Fire Services official said a call was received about the pandal (temporary tent) collapsing at the stadium. Initially, two people were rescued from under the debris. Later, 27 more people had to be rescued.

"The pandal was being erected for a wedding function near Gate No 2 of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium," the officer said, and added no casualties have been reported so far.

As per the statement from AIIMS spokesperson, it started receiving those injured in the accident at 11:52 am after a call from authorities.

Seven patients were admitted in the Emergency department with severe injuries while 11 patients were admitted with moderate injuries, the statement said.

All patients were attended to immediately in the emergency department and necessary examination, investigations and treatment are being done currently, it said.

A senior police officer said the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained. A case under relevant sections will be registered, he said. PTI

