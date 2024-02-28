2, including Nigerian, burnt to death in mysterious circumstances in north Delhi

Two people, including a Nigerian national, were burnt to death under mysterious circumstances in a house in north Delhi's Burari area, police said on Tuesday (February 27).

According to police, one of the deceased was identified as Christian Ifeanyichukwu, a resident of Nigeria but the other person is yet to be identified.

They were admitted to AIIMS by a group of people, who stated to be their friends, on February 23. But they fled after leaving them in the hospital, a police officer said.

Both of them succumbed to their injuries during treatment in the hospital.