2, including Nigerian, burnt to death in mysterious circumstances in north Delhi
Both were rushed to the hospital by people who stated to be their friends, on February 23. But they fled after leaving them in the hospital, police said
Two people, including a Nigerian national, were burnt to death under mysterious circumstances in a house in north Delhi's Burari area, police said on Tuesday (February 27).
According to police, one of the deceased was identified as Christian Ifeanyichukwu, a resident of Nigeria but the other person is yet to be identified.
They were admitted to AIIMS by a group of people, who stated to be their friends, on February 23. But they fled after leaving them in the hospital, a police officer said.
Both of them succumbed to their injuries during treatment in the hospital.
Next Story