18-year-old apprehended with weapons in Delhi; police say was inspired by Lawrence-Goldy gang

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) An 18-year-old youth from Uttarakhand was arrested in Delhi's Rohini with two illegal firearms and live cartridges, police said on Saturday.

They said Pradeep Singh, who dropped out after class 8th, was inspired by the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang and wanted to become like them.

A police officer said Singh came in contact with a gang member via social media platforms and they provided him with the firearms and asked him to wait for further directions.

He was arrested from Rohini's Sector 23 with two illegal .32 bores firearms and nine live cartridges, the officer said.

During interrogation, Singh told police that he was unemployed.

He said that from Uttarakhand, he went to his relative's place in Rajasthan's Bikaner where he studied till class eighth. In 2022, he went to Haryana's Gurugram and stayed with his friends.

"After reading stories of Lawrence Bishnoi and Godly Brar, he started surfing them on social media. He came in contact with one of their gang members - Gangster Virender Pratap -- and told him that he wanted to join their group," another police officer said.

"Kala Rana of Haryana, recruited him through Instagram and further connected to him through Bhanu Rana, on the Signal App, and prepared him to commit criminal activities in Delhi and NCR," the officer added.

He has been communicating with Bhanu Rana since September 2023 through the Signal App on the directions of Kala Rana, the officer further added.

Bhanu Rana also told him that some more people would meet him in Delhi and that the details of the target would be shared later.

Both, Kala and Bhanu are members of Lawrence and Goldy brar gang. Kala is presently lodged in a jail while Bhanu is absconding, police said.

They said Pradeep Singh is being interrogated about his plan. Brar is a key member of the Bishnoi gang. PTI

