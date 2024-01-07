12-year-old Delhi girl 'gang-raped' by tea seller, 3 minors after being lured by woman

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by a tea stall owner and three boys in Delhi, police said on Sunday (January 7).

According to police, the incident happened on Tuesday (January 2) and the girl was lured by a woman, who was allegedly paid by the accused to “arrange” for a girl to “celebrate the New Year”.

All five have been detained. The tea stall owner named Suresh Kumar, 38 is from Chhattisgarh while the three minors are aged 12, 14, and 15, and are from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, police added.

The woman and the victim worked as ragpickers in north Delhi. She lured the victim to an isolated place in the Sadar Bazaar area. There, in a temporary structure put up by the accused, she was raped.

The victim kept quiet for two days and later spoke about the incident to her cousin, who told her parents. On Friday (January 5), the family approached the police and filed a complaint.

“Within hours of reporting the crime, we detained all the accused. The tea stall owner is from Chhattisgarh while the three minors are from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. The woman is from Delhi. We also found the temporary structure where the men raped the minor. The accused are being interrogated,” a police officer was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

“The minor trusted the woman and followed her to a building in a market. She was told that she would have to collect some garbage from the building but when she reached there, the accused were already waiting for her. They took her and raped her inside the temporary structure. They then threatened to kill her and left her outside the building,” said a senior police officer.