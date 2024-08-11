Winning power in Bihar not in horoscope of Tejashwi: Union Minister

Patna, Aug 11 (PTI) Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan on Sunday claimed that winning power in Bihar was not in the horoscope of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, asserting that the opposition leader was building castles in the air.

The former JD(U) president was reacting to Yadav's claim that the continuance of Nitish Kumar as chief minister of Bihar will only boost the prospects of RJD, which seeks to defeat him in the assembly polls due next year.

"It is not in the horoscope of RJD's Tejashwi Yadav to win power in Bihar. He is building castles in the air," Singh told reporters here.

Addressing RJD workers at a party office here on Saturday, Yadav criticised Kumar for allying with ‘divisive’ political forces and alleged that the JD(U) supremo helped the RSS and the BJP extend their base in the state.

“The BJP is spreading hatred in society when we should be discussing issues like poverty, inflation, unemployment, and development. The saffron party is attempting to divide the country in the name of caste, creed, and religion. Kumar has joined these divisive elements and has consistently supported the RSS and BJP in extending their base in Bihar.

"I must say that the JD(U)’s alliance with BJP is helping RJD ...The RJD-led INDIA bloc will form the government in Bihar after the 2025 assembly polls in the state”, Yadav had said.

Reacting to Singh's comment, Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) President Akhilesh Prasad Singh said, “People of the state are aware of the politics of these JD(U) leaders, who are making statements on Tejashwi Yadav's horoscope." RJD’s spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan told reporters,



“People decide the political fortune of a politician and they also decide who will become CM. People have already made up their minds that our leader (Tejashwi) will become CM after the 2025 Bihar assembly polls. Earlier, Lalan Singh himself had offered CM post to Tejashwi Ji and the deputy CM post for himself, but the RJD leader had refused this offer."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)