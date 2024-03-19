Will be suicidal for Paras, Kushwaha to ditch NDA for 'Mahagathbandhan': BJP

Patna, Mar 19 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Tuesday asserted it will be "suicidal" for disgruntled allies Pashupati Kumar Paras and Upendra Kushwaha to align with the opposition 'Mahagathbandhan'.

Sinha made the averment reacting to the resignation, from the Union Cabinet, of Paras, and the absence of Kushwaha or any member of the latter’s party when the NDA announced the seat-sharing formula for Bihar on Monday.

"It is only the BJP which knows how to respect its allies. This has been realised by even Chief Minister Nitish Kumar", said Sinha, who became a Deputy CM following the JD(U) chief's return to NDA in January.

Rejecting the charge of Paras that ceding his Hajipur seat to estranged nephew Chirag Paswan was tantamount to "disrespect" on part of BJP, Sinha said, "We have great respect for Paras babu. A reason why for so many years he was kept in the Union Cabinet, which enabled him to rub shoulders with Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

The BJP leader added "But, we must give every ally his due. The one (Chirag) who got nothing even after the death of his father, should also get something". Notably, Paras had in 2021 split Lok Janshakti Party founded by the late leader and headed by Chirag, who was then left isolated as all other party MPs rallied behind the uncle.

Chirag has been given five seats, including Hajipur, currently held by Paras, which the late Paswan represented several times.

Although the BJP has said nothing specific about the Paras faction, it has made clear that it views Chirag as the true heir to his father and, therefore, its money is on the young leader.

Sinha also said, "We want the LJP to stay united, as one family, so that the whole of NDA is able to function like one family".

The BJP leader was also asked about unease in Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha on getting only one seat, despite its previous avatar Rashtriya Lok Samata Party having won three in 2014, when it was an NDA partner.

Notably, Kushwaha had quit NDA ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, which he fought as a Mahagathbandhan ally. The opposition coalition has been dropping hints that it would "welcome" Paras or any other NDA partner who chose to switch sides.

Sinha quipped "It will be suicidal for any party to align with them. The largest party in that coalition, the RJD, had failed to win a single seat in the last Lok Sabha polls".

Meanwhile, the JD(U) also came out with a statement urging Paras not to align with the anti-NDA coalition.

"Paras may have taken a decision based on his own party's needs. But he must keep in mind that the honour he received, by getting a Union Cabinet berth, is a debt the people of Bihar expect him to repay to Prime Minister Narendra Modi", said JD(U) chief spokesman and MLC Neeraj Kumar. PTI

