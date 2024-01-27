Upset over Nitish’s possible return to NDA, Chirag raises 'concerns' with Shah, Nadda

Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan has raised with Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda his concerns over the possible return of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar to the NDA.

Paswan told the media in New Delhi that he had received certain “assurances” – which he did not elaborate – in his meetings with the two Bharatiya Janata Party leaders.

Waiting, watching

Paswan quickly added that he would first wait to see whether the Janata Dal (United) president joins the BJP-led alliance or not before finalising his party's stand on the matter.

The son of the late Ram Vilas Paswan is known to be politically opposed to Nitish Kumar.

Some BJP leaders, as well as the party's allies, hinting that the Bihar chief minister is all set to switch sides yet another time.

Paswan’s worries

Paswan said: "We have had our concerns which grew amid these reports but without any authorised information on the developments in Bihar.

“I strongly raised my concerns in the meeting and received assurances on many issues."

Anti-Nitish camp

Paswan added that he had been in touch with BJP leaders lately and come to know that there is some "truth" in these murmurs, a reference to the reports of political realignment in Bihar.

Aware that some of its current Bihar allies, including Paswan and Upendra Kushwaha, have been politically antagonistic to Kumar, the BJP has reached out to them.

Lok Sabha seats

Paswan was a key reason for the JD(U)'s poor show in the 2020 Assembly elections.

BJP allies fear that Nitish Kumar's presence in the NDA may reduce their own share of seats in the Lok Sabha elections.