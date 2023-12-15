Undertrial prisoner shot dead in court complex in Patna

In a shocking incident, two men gunned down an undertrial prisoner in front of cops in a court complex in Patna on Friday (December 15).

The situation remained tense in the court complex after the murder. The two men who shot the undertrial prisoner have been arrested by the police.

This is not the first time such an incident has happened in this court. Earlier, in 2019, a police officer was shot dead and another was seriously injured outside the Danapur court when a group of men attacked a police team escorting undertrial prisoners.

Abhishek Kumar alias Chhote Sarkar, a resident of Sikanderpur, who was lodged in the city's Beur jail was facing murder charges. He was to be presented before the court today, said police.

Patna west Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Kumar told the media that Sarkar was taken to Danapur court in Patna when two men shot him dead.

The police however overwhelmed the attackers and dragged away to the police station to be interrogated. The police will try to ascertain who had sent them to kill Sarkar and the reason for the murder, said Kumar, who also revealed that the attackers are from Muzzaffarpur.

The police recovered four bullet shells in the complex.