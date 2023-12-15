Undertrial prisoner shot dead in court complex in Patna
The two men who shot the undertrial prisoner Abhishek Kumar alias Chota Sarkar, have been arrested by the police
In a shocking incident, two men gunned down an undertrial prisoner in front of cops in a court complex in Patna on Friday (December 15).
The situation remained tense in the court complex after the murder. The two men who shot the undertrial prisoner have been arrested by the police.
This is not the first time such an incident has happened in this court. Earlier, in 2019, a police officer was shot dead and another was seriously injured outside the Danapur court when a group of men attacked a police team escorting undertrial prisoners.
Abhishek Kumar alias Chhote Sarkar, a resident of Sikanderpur, who was lodged in the city's Beur jail was facing murder charges. He was to be presented before the court today, said police.
Patna west Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Kumar told the media that Sarkar was taken to Danapur court in Patna when two men shot him dead.
The police recovered four bullet shells in the complex.