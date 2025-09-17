Tejashwi Yadav's solo yatra strains Mahagathbandhan unity

In the latest episode of Capital Beat on YouTube, The Federal spoke with senior journalists Ashok Mishra and Faizan Ahmed on RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s solo Bihar Adhikar Yatra. The discussion examined whether Yadav’s state-wide campaign is consolidating his claim as the Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial face or intensifying differences among allies over seat-sharing ahead of the state elections.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Yadav launched his five-day Bihar Adhikar Yatra in a green bus emblazoned with his image and the party’s lantern symbol. Covering 10 districts, the tour is set to conclude on September 20. The initiative follows Rahul Gandhi’s recent Voter Adhikar Yatra, which drew significant public attention in Bihar.

Tejashwi has urged supporters to vote for him across all 243 assembly constituencies. Campaign songs, slogans, and social media posts have reinforced his party’s prominence, with little reference to other Mahagathbandhan partners.

Crowds and messaging

Large gatherings have greeted Tejashwi, Lalu Prasad's son, in districts such as Jehanabad, where the yatra began. Supporters carried green RJD flags, while only a few red flags of Left allies were visible. The absence of Congress or other alliance symbols has underscored the RJD-centric nature of the campaign.

Despite speculation of internal friction, Tejashwi has publicly denied any rift within the alliance. His slogan, “Coming, coming… RJD coming”, has dominated rallies and digital campaigns, reinforcing the party’s individual identity.

Senior journalist Ashok Mishra noted that the tour has resonated widely with the electorate. “Even Tejashwi’s rallies have pulled huge crowds. It is clear that the opposition narrative is being shaped strongly on the ground,” he said.

Seat-sharing demands

As the campaign progresses, alliance partners have stepped up their demands. The Congress is seeking 70 seats, similar to its 2020 allocation, while the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), led by Mukesh Sahani, has asked for 60 seats and the deputy chief minister’s position.

Negotiations remain ongoing, with closed-door talks expected to conclude by early October. The timing coincides with speculation that elections may be conducted in two phases, requiring agreements to be prioritised for the first round of polling.

Faizan Ahmed pointed out the difference between Rahul and Tejashwi's campaigns. “Rahul Gandhi’s yatra saw all Mahagathbandhan partners visibly united. In contrast, Tejashwi’s tour is solely his own, with no ally participation,” Ahmed said.

RJD’s chief ministerial claim

The chief ministerial question remains a key factor in the alliance’s dynamics. While RJD leaders have repeatedly maintained that Tejashwi will lead the government if victorious, the Congress has yet to make a formal declaration. However, several state-level Congress leaders have already endorsed Tejashwi for the top post.

The RJD contested 144 seats in the 2020 elections and won 75, emerging as the single largest party in the alliance. Congress, by contrast, contested 70 and secured 19. Negotiations this time suggest Congress may receive around 50 to 55 seats, while Left parties could be allotted about 20 to 25.

Discussions have also raised the possibility of two deputy chief minister posts—one for Congress and one for a smaller ally—if the alliance wins power.

Timelines and political compulsions

Seat-sharing arrangements are expected to be finalised by the first week of October. With elections likely to be closely contested, Mahagathbandhan partners are seen as politically compelled to remain united to prevent fragmentation of their vote base.

The issues raised during Tejashwi's campaign—unemployment, migration, corruption in state institutions, and electoral transparency—are expected to remain central to the opposition’s pitch against the NDA government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Observers emphasised that unity remains critical for the alliance, given the BJP-led NDA’s resources and welfare announcements. Leaders within the bloc have acknowledged that disunity could weaken their prospects and benefit the ruling coalition.

