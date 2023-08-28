Tejashwi blasts BJP after UP aspirants turn up in Bihar for teachers' jobs

A large number of aspirants from Uttar Pradesh want to be teachers in Bihar as the BJP government there is bogged down by “Hindu-Muslim binary” and “bulldozers”, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said on Monday.

“We were glad to see so many aspirants from UP turning up. Their state government is busy with Hindu-Muslim binary and bulldozers,” Tejashwi said about the recruitment exams of last week for which a million people applied for more than one lakh posts. Many were from other states.

Tejashwi's barb targeted the BJP's alleged politics of communal divide besides the Yogi Adityanath government's extensive use of demolition of properties belonging to those accused of wrongdoing.

The Deputy CM also dubbed as "bakvaas hai" (it is nonsense) Bihar state BJP president Samrat Choudhary's claim that India achieved independence not in 1947 but in 1977 when the Janata Party ousted the Congress for the first time nationally.

Tejashwi said he was looking forward to the next meeting of the INDIA opposition alliance scheduled in Mumbai but parried questions on the possibility of the JD(U) boss being made INDIA's convener. He alleged that the BJP stood "exposed" with the solicitor general of India's submission on caste survey in Bihar before the Supreme Court.

(With agency inputs)