Sitharaman urges women to take benefits of Central schemes

Madhubani (Bihar), Nov 30 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday urged women to come forward and take benefits of central schemes to make them more capable and empowered.

She was speaking at a credit outreach programme held in Madhubani, where loans to the tune of Rs 1,121 crore were provided to 50,294 beneficiaries by various banks.

“Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji says there should be a ‘Lakhpati Didi’ in every village of the country… and for this, banks have launched several schemes for providing financial assistance to women.

“Women are being given financial assistance and training through every Self Help Group (SHG) in Bihar. I urge women to become a part of the schemes launched by the central government... so that they can become more capable and empowered,” Sitharaman said.

She said women would play an important role in achieving the goal of a developed India by 2047.

“Our PM believes that India's development should be led by women. The focus of the NDA government is clear… The poor, women, youths and farmers are the top four priorities of the government. The PM gives the example of Bihar and says that other states should also follow the same path of development and growth,” the finance minister said.

Sitharaman also distributed copies of the Constitution in Maithili and Sanskrit languages to people during the programme.

Besides, she visited the Mithila Chitrakala Sansthan in Saurath area in Madhubani, and interacted with artisans specialising in Mithila paintings and terracotta art.

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) announced the sanction of more than Rs 155.84 crore and Rs 75.52 lakh, respectively, for various rural road projects, officials said.

Later, Sitharaman met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his official residence in Patna. Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary and JD(U) national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha were also present.

“Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ji, after her two-day Mithila tour, called on CM Nitish Kumar ji this evening at 1, Anne Marg. Several important issues related to the state were discussed between the two leaders,” Jha wrote on X. PTI

