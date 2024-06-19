PM Modi unveils new Nalanda University campus, says it 'will start golden era of India'

The rebuilding of Nalanda University is going to start the golden era of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday (June 19), after inaugurating the new campus of the university at Rajgir in Bihar.

"The rebuilding of Nalanda is going to start the golden era of India...Nalanda's reawakening, this new campus, will give the world an introduction to India's capability..." Modi said. The prime minister went on to add that he was happy that he got the opportunity to visit Nalanda within 10 days of swearing in as prime minister for the third time.

The new Nalanda University campus

"Nalanda is not just a name," Modi said, adding that it is rather an "identity and respect". "Nalanda is a value and mantra...fire can burn books, but it can't destroy knowledge," he said.

India's academic heritage He spoke of Nalanda being a symbol of India's academic heritage and vibrant cultural exchange. "We need to revive the old tradition of Nalanda," he said. The educational institute was formed after the Nalanda University Act was passed in 2010. The university started functioning in 2014 and moved to its new campus in 2020, which combines traditional and modern architecture. The 455-acre campus includes a Net Zero area with 100 acres of water bodies. The ancient Nalanda University, which existed since the fifth century, attracted students from all over the world. It flourished for 800 years before being destroyed by invaders in the 12th century, according to experts.

#WATCH | Nalanda, Bihar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a plaque at the new campus of Nalanda University as he inaugurates the campus. The PM also planted a sapling here. pic.twitter.com/LUtRN02Jxy — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2024

'More advancements in higher education' Modi said the central government is working towards making the country’s higher education system more advanced and research oriented. The prime minister also called upon students to always remain curious and courageous. “Nalanda is a symbol of India's academic heritage and vibrant cultural exchange. It is not just a renaissance of India's past, but the heritage of many countries are linked to this place,” he said. “Our government is working towards making the country’s higher education system more advanced and research-oriented. I am confident that our youth will provide leadership to the entire world in the future,” Modi said. The prime minister said he wants India to become a global hub for knowledge and education. The prime minister also praised the educational institutions set up in the country during his last two tenures.

He said, "In the last 10 years, one university has been built every week in India on an average, while one ITI has been established every day. In India, two new colleges have been built every day on an average. Today, there are 23 IITs in the country. There were only 13 IIMs and now this number has increased to 21." The ruins of ancient Nalanda Before inaugurating the new campus, Modi visited the ‘Nalanda Mahavihara’, a UNESCO world heritage site located close to the varsity. The ruins of ancient Nalanda comprise the archaeological remains of a monastic and scholastic institution. It includes stupas, shrines, viharas (residential and educational buildings) and important artworks in stucco, stone and metal. Nalanda stands out as the most ancient university of the Indian subcontinent. Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in view of the prime minister's visit to Nalanda.

The prime minister was briefed about the ancient ruins by Gautami Bhattacharya, Superintending Archaeologist, ASI Patna Circle.

Before his Nalanda visit, Modi wrote in a post on X, "It's a very special day for our education sector. The new campus of the Nalanda University would be inaugurated at Rajgir. Nalanda has a strong connect with our glorious past. This university will surely go a long way in catering to the educational needs of the youth".

About Nalanda University

The 455-acre campus of the Nalanda University includes a Net Zero area with 100 acres of water bodies. Photo: X |@narendramodi

The Nalanda University has two academic buildings with 40 classrooms, two 300-seat auditoriums, a 2,000-seat amphitheatre, a sports complex, and an international centre. It also has a hostel for around 550 students. It hosts students and faculty from various countries, said media reports.

The university offers post-graduate and doctoral research courses, short-term certificate courses, and has 137 scholarships for international students.

