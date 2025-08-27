Rahul: BJP stole votes in 60-70 seats in Lok Sabha polls last year

Sitamarhi (Bihar), Aug 27 (PTI) Launching a blistering attack on the NDA government over ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the central government indulged in 'vote chori' in at least 60-70 seats in the Lok Sabha polls last year.

Addressing a public rally in Sitamarhi district during his ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’, Gandhi also said that he will expose BJP leaders further.

"I can say with full confidence that BJP indulged in vote chori in at least 60-70 Lok Sabha seats in the last parliamentary polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home minister Amit Shah and the Election Commission are vote thieves. I will expose them in the coming six months,” he alleged.

The BJP will first steal your votes, then your other rights, claimed Gandhi at the rally.

The saffron party added forged electors in the voters' list in Maharashtra after the Lok Sabha polls, and then won the assembly elections, he alleged, adding that “Gujarat model means vote chori”. PTI

