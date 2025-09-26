PM Modi attacks RJD, urges Bihar women to ensure party, allies never return to power

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (September 26) launched a sharp attack on the RJD, alleging that women in Bihar had suffered greatly under its rule, and urged them to ensure that the Lalu Prasad-led party and its allies never return to power in the state.

Modi slams RJD

Speaking virtually to women of Bihar from Delhi, after inaugurating the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana via video conference, Modi said that 75 lakh women had received Rs 10,000 each to support livelihood activities.

“During the RJD regime, women in Bihar faced immense hardships. Roads were in shambles, law and order was in tatters. But under Nitish Kumar’s government, women feel safe as rule of law has been established. That is why it is important to prevent RJD and its allies from coming back,” Modi remarked.

Recalling the past, he added, “When RJD was in power, women bore the brunt of corruption and chaos. Roads were broken, bridges and culverts were non-existent. Floods created havoc. Pregnant women couldn’t reach hospitals on time and lacked medical care. Our government worked tirelessly to change this situation.”

Focus on women empowerment

Highlighting women’s empowerment under the NDA government, Modi said Bihar would soon lead the country in the number of ‘Lakhpati Didis’.

He announced that the 75 lakh beneficiaries of the scheme would also receive an additional ₹2 lakh each along with skill training for entrepreneurship.

Calling the new scheme a landmark initiative of the Nitish Kumar government, Modi said, “Whenever a sister or daughter gets employed or becomes self-reliant, her dreams take flight and her social dignity grows.”

He further noted that programmes such as the Ujjwala Yojana, free ration for 8.5 crore residents, and Ayushman Bharat have significantly improved lives in Bihar.

The timing of the scheme’s launch is politically significant, coming just ahead of the state assembly elections, where women make up a crucial segment of the electorate.

(With agency inputs)