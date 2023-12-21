Nitish Kumar visits Bodh Gaya, meets with the Dalai Lama

Gaya, Dec 21 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met the Dalai Lama at the Tibetan Monastery in Bodh Gaya on Thursday.

He was received by the Tibetan spiritual leader with whom he spent close to 30 minutes, officials said.

According to a statement by the Chief Minister Office (CMO) in Patna, "Kumar invited the Dalai Lama for the inauguration of the Buddha Samyak Darshan Museum and Memorial Stupa, which is being constructed in Vaishali. The Dalai Lama accepted Kumar's invitation".

The museum and stupa will house a relic of the Buddha which was discovered during an archaeological excavation in Vaishali.

Kumar also went to Maha Bodhi temple and offered prayers. During the visit, he also laid the foundation stone of a solar power plant near the office of Bodhgaya Temple Management Committee. PTI

