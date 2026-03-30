Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar MLC, speculation grows over possible exit as CM

In a significant political development in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has formally resigned as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC). Janata Dal (United) MLC Sanjay Gandhi reached the Bihar Legislative Council on Monday to submit the Chief Minister’s resignation letter to the secretariat.

Bihar Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary confirmed the move, indicating a notable shift in the state’s leadership dynamics. Sources within the party said the resignation could be a precursor to a larger transition, with Nitish Kumar also expected to step down as Chief Minister in the coming days. The sudden move has triggered intense speculation about the next political phase for both Kumar and the JDU-led government.

The JD(U) president was elected to the upper House of Parliament on March 16, and according to party insiders, the 14-day period during which he has to quit as MLC ends Monday.

"It is stipulated in the Constitution that you should resign within 14 days. Things will happen accordingly," Sanjay Kumar Jha, the national working president of the JD(U), had told reporters in Patna last week.

Earlier, JD(U) leader and MLA Anant Kumar Singh, who met Nitish Kumar on Sunday, told media persons that the chief minister will tender his resignation as MLC on Monday.

Jha, however, had parried queries on when the 75-year-old JD(U) supremo was expected to step down as chief minister.

(With agency inputs)