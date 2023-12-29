Nitish Kumar elected JD(U) national president, Lalan Singh steps down

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday (December 29) was elected the national president of the Janata Dal (United) at the party's national executive meeting, with incumbent Lalan Singh stepping down and proposing his name, party leader K C Tyagi said.

The national council meeting of the party, scheduled to be held later in the day, is likely to ratify decisions taken in the executive meeting.

Sources said most key leaders within the party were of the view that Kumar being its most prominent face should take charge of the organisation at this crucial time in the run up to the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

The party is part of the opposition INDIA bloc.

Singh's leadership style was also criticised by several leaders within the party in their recent interactions with Kumar, the sources said.

(With inputs from agencies)