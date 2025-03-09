Bihar: Nitish distributes appointment letters to over 50,000 new teachers

Patna, Mar 9 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar handed over appointment letters to 51,389 newly recruited teachers on Sunday.

These teachers were recruited by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) through the third phase of the Teachers' Recruitment Examination (TRE-3).

Speaking at the function, the CM said that apart from 2,68,548 teachers recruited in the three phases, 42,918 candidates have cleared the exam for headmasters and they will get the appointment letters next month.

"Further, 2,53,961 teachers, who were earlier appointed by Panchayati Raj Institutions and urban local bodies, also cleared competency test to get the government employee status," he said.

"Now, the total number of government teachers in the state will be 5,65,427," he added.

Kumar said his government is taking all measures to ensure the overall development of the education sector in the state.

"The share of the state budget earmarked for education has reached 22 per cent, and it will be further increased. Right from the beginning, education, especially that for girls, has remained the top priority of the state government," he said.

Leader of the opposition in the assembly Tejashwi Yadav said the process for the recruitment of these teachers started during the previous Mahagathbandhan government.

Yadav was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an RJD protest to press for the implementation of 65 per cent reservation for backward communities in state government jobs.

"We demand the restoration of reservations for SCs, STs, and backward classes to 65 per cent. The previous Mahagathbandhan government increased the quota for deprived castes from 50 per cent to 65 per cent, taking the overall reservation to 75 per cent in light of the caste survey. However, the entire issue got entangled in legal battles because of BJP and JD(U)," he said.

"Nitish Kumar is a quota thief. Today, he distributed appointment letters to those teachers, whose recruitment process started during the previous Mahagathbandhan government. In the TRE-3 appointments, the non-implementation of reservation has led to thousands of candidates from these communities losing out on the opportunity," he added. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)