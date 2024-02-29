Nitish back with NDA, but Bihar govt vs Governor battle rages on

Nitish Kumar is back with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), but the dispute between his government in Bihar and Governor Rajendra Arlekar refuses to die down.

The latest row, according to an Indian Express report, is over the Bihar education department directing 39 of its officials to inspect colleges affiliated to government universities across the state.

Quoting Raj Bhavan sources, the Indian Express report said the education department has been “finding one way or the other to interfere with the Chancellor’s power”.

Running battle

“Even though rules are clearly in place that the Governor, who is ex-officio Chancellor of universities, is the appointing authority of Vice-Chancellors and that the whole administrative control of universities rests with the Chancellor. The education department can only conduct audits and cannot correspond with the V-Cs,” sources told the publication.

This is yet another dispute between state governments and governors across the country over the control of universities, the earlier ones being in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal, to name a few.

