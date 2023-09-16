NDA will win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, claims Amit Shah

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will sweep next year’s Lok Sabha elections in Bihar, winning all 40 seats in the state, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.

He told a rally at Jhanjharpur in Madhubani district that the NDA won 39 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 in Bihar and will now look to "break all records" by winning all the seats next year.

Shah said the law-and-order condition in Bihar was deteriorating every day and the "opportunistic alliance" now ruling the state will worsen the situation.

"The Mahagathbandhan will worsen the situation furthermore in the coming days," he said.

"If (Narendra) Modiji does not become the PM again, the entire ‘Seemanchal’ region will be full of 'ghuspaithiyas' (intruders)," Shah said.

Blasting Nitish-Lalu

The BJP leader said the Nitish Kumar-Lalu Prasad alliance was like a mixture of oil and water and "they can't remain intact for long".

He claimed the alliance had opposed the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and did their best to stop its construction.

"Lalu wants to make his son the chief minister and Nitish Kumar wants to become PM. But their wishes will never come true. Modiji will become PM in 2024," he added.

(With agency inputs)